WWE Draft: 5 opponents for Drew McIntyre on SmackDown

2020 has been the year of Drew McIntyre in WWE. After being a victim of poor booking for years, McIntyre finally got his breakthrough moment.

His year started out great, as he shocked the world by winning the Royal Rumble match. Since then, McIntyre has been unstoppable, conquering Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to become the first-ever British WWE Champion on the way.

He didn't stop there, as he went on to successfully defend his title against the likes of Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, and Randy Orton. His title reign has been fairly successful, helping him emerge as one of the best babyface champions in recent years.

With the upcoming WWE Draft in mind, WWE could try to shake things up a little. McIntyre has been champion for 180+ days and could soon need some fresh feuds to stay relevant.

SmackDown would be the best place for The Scottish Psychopath to find new opponents. The Blue Brand has plenty of Superstars who would love to take the title off McIntyre's waist.

So without further ado, let's take a look at five SmackDown Superstars from the who could battle Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

#5 Sheamus battles Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are no strangers to each other. Having competed on the independent circuit before, McIntyre and Sheamus share a long history together.

Over the years, the two Superstars have developed a brotherly relationship. McIntyre also recently revealed in an interview that the Celtic Warrior was the best man at his wedding:

"Send Sheamus over to RAW. We've known each other since I was 19, he was about 43. We came up together. We got signed together. The night he won the WWE Championship, I won the Intercontinental Championship. Obviously his career took off, mine kind of went on the down slope and I had to take the long way around. And he's looking to prove himself again right now. He's one of the most physical Superstars in the world, as am I. And I think we'd have, you know, a heck of a feud with a real good back story. He was the best man at my wedding. We have that real relationship and plenty of things to tell that haven't been on television."

This brotherly friendship between the two Superstars could easily lay the foundation for an intense future rivalry. The WWE Universe has witnessed many such moments, where best friends turn out to be even better enemies. McIntyre has also insisted on facing Sheamus one last time, before the latter hangs up his boots for good.

This rivalry has potential to be a great World Championship feud on SmackDown. Both Superstars seem to be in the best shape of their lives and could easily produce one of the most physical encounters in the company's history.