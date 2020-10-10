Stephanie McMahon kicked off Night One of the WWE Draft on SmackDown and announced the top 5 picks of the night. The WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, the RAW Women's Champion Asuka, and The Hurt Business were staying on RAW while the Universal champ Roman Reigns was staying on SmackDown with a new addition, Seth Rollins. I guess the Monday Night Messiah is now the Friday Night Messiah. What will this mean for Murphy's future?

Rollins was backstage and said that he was sad that he won't be able to see the Mysterio Family implode but at least he wouldn't have to see them again.

After leading the charge as the Monday Night Messiah, @WWERollins is now a member of Friday Night #SmackDown! #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/uuMFTixRmc — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2020

Big E vs. Sheamus - Falls Count Anywhere Match on SmackDown

The match went outside early on as Big E speared Sheamus through the ropes before Sheamus managed to catch Big E in the ropes and went at him with a Kendo stick. Sheamus ended up under the ring and Big E was trying to duct-tape his legs together before we headed for the first break on SmackDown.

Back on SmackDown, the duo was backstage and ended up in the catering area where Sheamus put flour on the former tag champ and broke eggs on his head while taunting him. Big E was in control as we headed to the parking lot but Sheamus used a crowbar on him before hitting the White Noise on the windscreen of another car.

Advertisement

Sheamus used the car door to crush E and then put him in the trunk but Big E fought out of it. Sheamus Brogue kicked the trunk off the car and was caught in a powerbomb on the hood of the car. E picked him up on the hood of the car and hit the Big Ending through a table before getting the pin on SmackDown.

Result: Big E def. Sheamus

Advertisement

Match rating: A