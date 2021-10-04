WWE Draft Night 2 on RAW Preview: WrestleMania main eventer to quickly win a title, 2 top champions to switch brands?

The WWE Draft is set to conclude on RAW tonight. It's the second of two nights, and we've already seen some massive Drafts for both main roster brands.

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. The World Champions Roman Reigns and Big E will remain intact on the Blue and Red brands respectively, but we could see a further shake-up tonight.

It's going to be an exciting episode as we'll see a few superstars make their mark as new faces on the Monday night show. The landscape of both RAW and SmackDown will change on the second night of the Draft, and here is what you need to look forward to tonight:

#5. Bianca Belair's RAW journey begins with big implications in the WWE Draft

Bianca Belair was the fourth overall pick in the first round of the Draft. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was drafted to RAW, and her journey begins tonight.

Putting Belair in the first-round draft was a good move because it meant that WWE continued to portray her as one of the company's top future stars. Despite the 26-second loss to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam, this was a great move to re-establish her importance, if that wasn't done already.

What made things complicated, however, was the fact that RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair was drafted to SmackDown. This could mean that SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch gets moved to the Red brand, and the two could possibly exchange titles, similar to what The New Day and The Street Profits did after the 2020 WWE Draft.

With that said, it would be boring and unoriginal. Lynch is undoubtedly the most popular female star in WWE, which is why there's a big chance that she will stay on SmackDown.

If she is drafted to the Friday night show, it could cause a problem. Both Women's Champions would be on one brand. The leading candidate to end Charlotte Flair's reign would be Bianca Belair, who will become the default top woman's star on RAW unless Becky Lynch is drafted as well.

One thing is for sure - Belair isn't winning the SmackDown Women's Championship at Crown Jewel. However, it could mean that she becomes the woman to dethrone Flair to become the next RAW Women's Champion.

