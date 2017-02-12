WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: 5 Rumors you need to know

New champions to be crowned?

Who will leave Elimination Chamber as WWE Champion?

It’s February already, which can only mean one thing – it’s almost time for the Elimination Chamber. 6 men will enter the unforgiving steel as John Cena defends the WWE Championship against AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, The Miz, Dean Ambrose and Baron Corbin. Whoever leaves as WWE Champion will face Randy Orton at Wrestlemania.

The SmackDown Live Tag-Team and Women’s Championships will also be defended on the PPV as American Alpha face-off against 5 other tag-teams in a Tag-Team Turmoil match while Alexa Bliss defends against Naomi.

Also on the card are Nikki Bella and Natalya who will hopefully end their feud with this match and Becky Lynch taking on Mickey James will also be James’ first singles match since her return. Last but not least, Luke Harper will face Randy Orton in one of the most intriguing matches on the card.

On the pre-show, a last minute addition to the card will see Mojo Rawley taking on Curt Hawkins in a match literally no one is excited about.

Without further delay, let’s take a look at some of the last minute rumours ahead of today’s PPV.

5: Naomi heading into ‘Mania as the champ?

A big night for Naomi?

Yes, it does seem ludicrous to imagine that WWE are even considering taking the SmackDown women’s title off Alexa Bliss so soon but with WrestleMania 33 taking place in Naomi’s hometown of Orlando, there’s certainly a possibility.

Other than that, there are a couple of hints that make us think that Naomi could win the title at Elimination Chamber. Firstly, WWE just released new merch for Naomi and getting new merch on the eve of a title challenge can’t be a bad sign.

Secondly, according the betting patterns, Naomi is the favourite to win the SmackDown Live women’s title as of writing this. Another point to note is that the odds are very close right now and could flip at any moment (source: BetWrestling.com).