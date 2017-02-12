WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Live Telecast in India | Date, Start Time, List of Fights Match Card

Get to know the WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Live Telecast details for India and United States

This will be the seventh event under the Elimination Chamber PPV chronology

We are officially on the road to WrestleMania 33 and the Elimination Chamber will be the final hurdle to overcome for the SmackDown Live roster before the grandest event of the sports entertainment.

Due to the WWE Draft last year, this show will be exclusive to the blue brand, thereby, only featuring matches between the roster of Smackdown Live.

The pay-per-view has a stacked card, with a total of 8 matches. In the main event, the 16-time WWE Champion John Cena will be defending his newly won title inside the Elimination Chamber against The Miz, Baron Corbin, the former WWE Champion AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt and the WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose.

There are two more scheduled titles defences, which included a tag team turmoil match for the American Alpha's Smackdown Tag team Championship and the Smackdown Women’s Championship bout between Alexa Bliss and the contender for the title, Naomi.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Telecast in the United States

Date: 12th February 2017, 8ET/5PT

Venue: Talking Strict Resort Arena

City: Phoenix, Arizona

Elimination Chamber, which starts from 6:30 AM IST on Monday, February 13th, will be telecasted LIVE on the WWE Network. Below is the information regarding its streaming in India.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Telecast in India

Ten Sports network will be telecasting the pay-per-view on the Ten 1 and Ten HD channels. Altogether, there is going to be three streaming of the event in India.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 India Telecast streaming

Date Timing Ten1 / Ten HD 13th February 2017 6:00PM Ten1 / Ten HD 15th February 2017 9:00PM Ten1 / Ten HD 19th February 2017 2:00PM Live streaming: wwenetwork.com 13th February 2017 6:30AM

WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 List of fights/matches (Officially)

Including the match on the pre-show, Elimination Chamber will showcase 8 matches, including the gimmick Elimination Chamber match for John Cena's WWE Championship.

Below is the official match card for this year’s Smackdown exclusive Elimination Chamber pay-per-view:

Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship: John Cena(c) vs AJ Styles vs Bray Wyatt vs The Miz vs Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin

Smackdown Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss(c) vs Naomi

Tag team turmoil match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: American Alpha(c) vs The Ascension vs The Vaudevillains vs The Usos vs Breezango vs Heath Slater and Rhyno

Becky Lynch vs Mickie James

Randy Orton vs Luke Harper

2-on-1 Handicap match: Dolph Ziggler vs Apollo Crew and Kalisto

Natalya vs Nikki Bella

Pre-show: Curt Hawkins vs Mojo Rawley

The winner of the respective matches will gain a huge boost in their momentum heading into WrestleMania 33. In fact, the main event will determine the main event of this year’s WrestleMania as the WWE Champion will be defending the title against the Royal Rumble winner, Randy Orton.