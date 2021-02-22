WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: Five things we learned

Last night's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view was short, clocking in at two and a half hours, but was also eventful. Fans saw two Elimination Chamber matches, and two significant title changes on the night, as well as a Royal Rumble winner finally choosing their WrestleMania challenger.

In all, the pay-per-view has propelled the WWE Universe down the Road to WrestleMania and has built up more excitement for The Show of Shows, which is now less than seven weeks away. There will be one more pay-per-view on the way to WrestleMania, with Fastlane announced for March 21st, set to take place in the ThunderDome.

As WrestleMania draws closer, here are five things that were learned at WWE's Elimination Chamber.

#5 Daniel Bryan equaled a record at Elimination Chamber

Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan was one of the men involved in the opening Elimination Chamber match, to compete for a shot at Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship later on the same night.

In the match, Daniel Bryan started with Cesaro, and lasted right until the end. He then eliminated Jey Uso to win the Elimination Chamber match, and went on to face Roman Reigns.

By winning last night, Daniel Bryan scored his third Elimination Chamber match victory, matching John Cena's record of three. The duo are now tied for second place for the most Elimination Chamber match wins, just behind Triple H who stands at four wins.

Daniel Bryan's first win inside the structure came in 2012, when he defended the World Heavyweight title. He then won for the second time in 2019, in another title defense - this time the WWE Championship. This led to a huge WrestleMania match between Bryan and Kofi Kingston, who put on a stellar performance in the chamber.

The title match with Roman Reigns came immediately after, with Reigns quickly managing to retain the WWE Universal Championship against Bryan.