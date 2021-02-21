WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Preview: Top champion turns heel, Massive return, Last-minute replacement? 

We are just a few hours away from the next major stop on the Road to WrestleMania 37, WWE Elimination Chamber 2021. To be honest, there's a lot of uncertainty over the current match card and we might be in for multiple last-minute changes or even surprises tonight.

So, to get you ready for the pay-per-view, here is the preview of WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 with everything you need to know before the show. Comment down and let us know your predictions for tonight.

#6 SmackDown Elimination Chamber match for a Universal Championship title shot

Who you got to face Reigns after the Elimination Chamber match? pic.twitter.com/We8M2PAt71 — Justawrestlingfan 🌴 (@Justawrestling5) February 17, 2021

The first of the two Elimination Chamber matches of the night will feature six Superstars from SmackDown competing against each other in what is sure to be a thrilling bout. These Superstars are - Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, King Corbin, Sami Zayn, Cesaro, and Daniel Bryan. The winner of this match will go on to face the Universal Champion Roman Reigns later on the same night.

While someone like Kevin Owens or Daniel Bryan could be the possible winner, reports suggest that Cesaro will be the one to win the Elimination Chamber and face Roman Reigns at the pay-per-view. Cesaro has been getting a massive push on SmackDown lately and a battle against the Universal Champion would further raise his momentum.

#5 Roman Reigns (c) vs. Winner of the Elimination Chamber match - Universal Championship

Being the massive heel that Roman Reigns is right now, he would likely come out to defend his title immediately after the Elimination Chamber match to have the maximum possible advantage over the exhausted winner. While WWE could tell a great underdog story with someone like Cesaro coming close to defeating Reigns, it is highly unlikely that anyone but him will walk out of Elimination Chamber with the Universal Championship around their waists.

The rumored match for WrestleMania 37 is Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against the winner of the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match, Edge. Can we see Edge possibly appear at Elimination Chamber and have a massive staredown against Roman Reigns, or even better, deliver a Spear to him?