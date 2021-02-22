WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: Star ratings for every match on the PPV

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 proved to be a fun pay-per-view that progressed several stories, culminating with a massive title change that will make WWE RAW must-see television. The card featured six matches, including one on the pre-show that saw four Superstars competing to find their way into the Triple Threat match for US Championship. This came after Keith Lee was not featured on the PPV due to injury.

In the first Elimination Chamber match, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, and Jey Uso competed to win an opportunity to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title. The championship match took place immediately after the Chamber match ended.

Next up was the aforementioned US Championship match that ended with a surprising title change. The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match was arguably the weakest bout of the night.

In the main event, Drew McIntyre defended his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber against five former world champions. However, it is the post-match developments that have gotten the fans buzzing.

In this article we will be rating all the matches on the Elimination Chamber card. Do share your opinions and thoughts in the comments section below.

#6 John Morrison vs Mustafa Ali vs Elias vs Ricochet - Elimination Chamber 2021

After Keith Lee withdrew from the Triple Threat US Championship match at Elimination Chamber, a fatal-four-way to determine his replacement took place on the pre-show of the PPV. While the usual pre-show matches are mostly skippable, the four competitors in this bout - Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, John Morrison and Elias - had a pretty fun and entertaining clash.

The four Superstars worked very hard, with Morrison standing out thanks to his high-flying offense. Since his return to the company, many fans have questioned the booking of Morrison, but the company wisely handed him the win here. Ensuring that he finally got to showcase his skills in a prominent match on the card.

Advertisement

Even in a loss, Ricochet was protected as he was taken out by RETRIBUTION, while Elias had his moments in the early stages of the match. As for Mustafa Ali, it made sense for him not to win here, as he's heading towards a possible WrestleMania clash against Kofi Kingston.

Star Rating - ***1/2