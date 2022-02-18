WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 - 5 possible moments that could steal the show - Major return, WrestleMania main event to be set?

Elimination Chamber is one of the most important WWE premium live events every year. Multiple talented superstars enter the chamber in an attempt to outlast their opponents for a match at WrestleMania.

Just like every other year, the match-card for the event seems promising. Stars like Austin Theory and Doudrop will enter the punishing structure for the first time, while veterans like AJ Styles and Seth Rollins will get one more chance to prove their worth at the event.

Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch will defend their titles against fresh challengers, while Drew McIntyre and The Miz will compete in non-title matches. Also, Ronda Rousey and Naomi will team up to battle Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair.

Along with fantastic matches, various surprises and interesting moments can occur at the event. Here are five possible moments that could steal the show at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022.

#5. The Universal Championship match witnesses an unexpected finish at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

WWE Show Results @RandomG56934724 Roman Reigns vs Goldberg for the Universal Championship! Roman Reigns vs Goldberg for the Universal Championship! https://t.co/HRBPTnhDcZ

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Universal Title against one of his strongest challengers yet in Goldberg. This dream match has been anticipated by the WWE Universe for a long time.

The bout was supposed to take place at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, but couldn't happen that year. Fortunately, 2022 will finally feature the showdown between the two.

Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over 530 days and has defeated legends like Daniel Bryan, Edge and John Cena all in one year. Although everyone expects him to win at the Chamber, the company may have planned something different.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE may be planning a big swerve for the event, where Roman Reigns will unexpectedly lose to Goldberg.

It is worth noting that Goldberg has never been unsuccessful in winning a Universal Championship match as a challenger. If history repeats itself, fans may get to see the end of The Tribal Chief's dominant title reign.

Goldberg is scheduled to wrestle the last match of his contract at Elimination Chamber 2022, but there is always the possibility of him signing a new deal with the company.

If a new deal is in the works, the Hall of Famer may very well become the new Universal Champion.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell