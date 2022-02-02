WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Full match-card predictions

The Road to WrestleMania 38 has officially begun and WWE will be heading to Saudi Arabia for the last major stop on it, Elimination Chamber 2022. The premium live event is set to take place on February 19, 2022, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Elimination Chamber is one of the most interesting and brutal stipulation match types in WWE history. With less than three weeks to go for the show, the company has already started the build towards it by announcing two massive matches on RAW this past week. If these two matches are anything to go by, we are in for an amazing show in Saudi Arabia this time.

Let's take a look at the full match-card predictions for Elimination Chamber 2022. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and predictions on the same. What twists could WWE have on this show to spice up WrestleMania 38?

#7 Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sheamus for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber

Universal Champion Roman Reigns needs an opponent to face at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. With just a couple of weeks to go for the show, it would not be a good idea to have Reigns start a major feud against someone like Drew McIntyre or Big E. WWE would ideally want to save these for the post-WrestleMania season, maybe even for SummerSlam 2022.

As for now, we might see someone like Sheamus step up and face The Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber. This would definitely be a filler feud with Reigns retaining his title in Saudi Arabia before moving on to his massive WrestleMania 38 clash against 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar.

Roman Reigns could have another role to play later on in the show in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match. More on that later in this article.

Prediction: Roman Reigns retains the Universal Championship

