WWE Elimination Chamber 2023: Matches, Card, Date, Start Time, Location, When and Where to Watch & More

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will be one of the biggest shows of the year already, despite taking place only weeks before WrestleMania.

With the massive main event of Sami Zayn facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, there's a lot to look forward to.

Let's look at the complete match card, where you can watch it, and when it is taking place.

Where will Elimination Chamber 2023 be held?

The 2023 Elimination Chamber will be broadcast from the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

When is the 2023 Elimination Chamber being held?

The 2023 edition of the event will be held on February 18, 2022. The event may take place on different dates, depending on where you are.

February 18, 2023 (EST, United States)

February 18, 2023 (PST, United States)

February 19, 2023 (UK Time, United Kingdom)

February 19, 2023 (IST, India)

February 19, 2023 (ACT, Australia)

February 19, 2023 (JST, Japan)

February 19, 2023 (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

What time does Elimination Chamber 2023 start?

Elimination Chamber 2023 will start at 8 PM EST in the United States. The Kickoff show will start an hour before at 7 PM EST. Depending on your location, the start time will vary somewhat.

8 PM (EST, United States)

5 PM (PST, United States)

1 AM (UK Time, United Kingdom)

6:30 AM (IST, India)

10:30 AM (ACST, Australia)

10 AM (JST, Japan)

4 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

WWE Elimination Chamber Match Card

The match card for the WWE Elimination Chamber this year is quite stacked. Let's take a look:

United States Championship match in the WWE Elimination Chamber: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Montez Ford

WWE RAW Women's Championship contender match in the WWE WWE Elimination Chamber: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka vs. Natalya

Mixed Tag match: Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Rhea Ripley)

Singles match: Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Where to watch the 2023 Elimination Chamber?

The Elimination Chamber can be seen live in the United States on Peacock. It will be the only place where the show can be streamed live or on demand.

Meanwhile. the premium live event will be broadcast live on BT Sport Box Office. Fans can also use the BT Sport Box Office pass to stream it on the website or on the app.

How, when, and where to watch Elimination Chamber 2023 in India?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English, as well as Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi. It can also be streamed live on Sony LIV.

