WWE Elimination Chamber - Best and worst- 2 New Champions crowned, Big mistake with a current Champion, Major botch on air 

The best thing about WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 was just how short it was. There's always the possibility that a pay-per-view can go on for far too long in WWE's case, but WWE Elimination Chamber, thankfully, did not overstay its welcome at all.

That said, this was just the pay-per-view of missed opportunities. The SK Wrestling chat was abuzz with more than one writer who had a better idea than what played out on our TV screens.

As always, feel free to share your thoughts about WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 in the comments below. Did you think that this pay-per-view served its purpose? Did it get you hyped and pumped up for WrestleMania in April?

Also, what do you think of the fake crowd noises that WWE has been relying on these days? Do they take you out of the action you see on-screen?

#1 Best: At WWE Elimination Chamber, Riddle wins his first main roster Championship

Riddle is a former NXT Tag Team Champion but it wasn't until WWE Elimination Chamber 2021, that he won his first big main roster Championship. It's a well-deserved accolade for a man who can not only go in the ring but who can also be very entertaining in backstage segments.

The match also set up what would happen in the main event in a fantastic manner. Most importantly, it was the best showing that John Morrison has had in some time now. Maybe the best one since his arrival in WWE.

Advertisement

We always knew that he could go, but it wasn't until the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff show, that he had a major victory.

The question is whether Keith Lee would have eaten the pin if he was indeed cleared to compete this weekend.