WWE Exclusives Roundup: Grudge with Triple H responsible for former champion leaving? No major creative plans for 6-time world champion, veteran roasts two top RAW stars

The Visionary Seth Rollins has been embroiled in a bitter feud with Riddle of late. The two men have been going after each other for weeks and will finally have a one-on-one match at Clash at the Castle on September 3rd.

However, former WWE writer Vince Russo wasn't impressed with their 'brawl' this week on RAW:

3) Vince Russo takes a shot at Riddle and Seth Rollins

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that the opening segment on RAW, which saw Riddle and Rollins brawl into the crowd, was underwhelming.

The former head writer said that the whole purpose of the fight was to have a hot opening to the show, but the two men failed to achieve that.

''The only problem is they go and fight out in front of the people up on that little entrance way there and they’re punching each other like two girls. So, right there, like really, bro? Riddle is a legit MMA guy that could literally break my skull, my neck, my spine, both arms and both my legs. Him and Rollins are gonna stand there and exchange girl punches. Way to start the show hot guys," said Russo.

The bad blood between the two men started when Riddle got a chance to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. The Visionary took a personal grudge against that and targeted The Original Bro. Riddle even had to take time off due to injuries caused by Rollins.

2) There are reportedly no creative plans for Kurt Angle following his return

Six-time world champion Kurt Angle is set to return to RAW on this week's edition of RAW in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda has reported that the company has no long-term plans for him, and his appearance is likely to be a one-off.

Kurt Angle has retired from in-ring competition and recently had a serious knee surgery. His last match in WWE was at WrestleMania 35, when he lost to Baron Corbin.

The Hall of Famer has hinted that he would be open to an in-ring return in the future. It will be interesting to see what role Angle plays upon his return to RAW in his hometown.

1) Possible reason for Jeff Jarrett leaving WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett re-joined the company as the Senior Vice President of Live Events in May 2022. However, after Vince McMahon retired and Triple H took charge last month, he left the company.

Jarrett was immediately replaced by Triple H's close friend Road Dogg for the same role. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell revealed the possible reason:

''If you think back, some of those old grudges follow hard and are never forgotten. I do think Triple H may not have liked Jeff [Jarrett] very much and was looking for a spot for Road Dogg, and I'm not saying this is true, but he wanted to put him in that spot that Jeff was in."

He further stressed that Jarrett was Vince McMahon's hire, not Triple H's. Mantell said that anyone who takes charge wants his people around him.

