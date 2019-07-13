WWE Extreme Rules (14th July 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of Extreme Rules 2019

Can The Big Dog and The Deadman rule over their Yard?

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 is the final PPV stop before one of the big four, SummerSlam. The PPV also marks the end of an era for WWE as Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff will assume control over Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live respectively.

With rumours going around saying one more match will be added to the already stacked match card, the WWE Universe could be in for a treat this Sunday.

The focus will obviously be on the No Holds Barred Tag Team match between the team of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre and The Graveyard Dogs, The Undertaker and Roman Reigns.

The Deadman came to the rescue when Reigns was in all kinds of trouble after a beatdown by Shane O'Mac and McIntyre. He then commented that he wants the souls of the dastardly duo.

Can the team of The Deadman and The Big Dog claim the win? Will a certain Kevin Owens have a say in the match?

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are the new power couple in WWE. But Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin doesn't think so.

Now, these four have been feuding with each other for some time now and Sunday we may see the end of this rivalry.

With the stakes at an all-time high and with two of the top championships on the line, which couple will come out on top?

Kofi Kingston's title reign has been under serious scrutiny ever since Samoa Joe laid his eyes on the WWE Championship. The Samoan Submission Machine laid out the champion a couple of weeks ago on RAW and then made the WWE Champion pass out with the Coquina Clutch a couple of weeks ago.

But The Dreadlock Dynamo delivered a huge statement to Joe in proper Stone Cold Steve Austin fashion last week and has already claimed he will retain the title.

But with Brock Lesnar and his Money In The Bank contract looming over WWE, will Kofi walk out of the PPV still as champion.

WWE Extreme Rules location, date and start time

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Day and Date: Sunday, 14th July 2019

Start Time: 7 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Extreme Rules (US & UK)?

Stomping Grounds can be watched live on WWE Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on WWE Network and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Stomping Grounds (India)?

WWE Extreme Rules can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 4:30 am on 15th July.

