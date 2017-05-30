WWE Extreme Rules 2017: Results Prediction and Full Match Card Analysis

Who's going to walk out of Extreme Rules victorious? We give our predictions.

by Akash Cillanki Analysis 30 May 2017, 18:38 IST

WWE's second Monday Night Raw exclusive pay-per-view – or first if you don't count Payback 2017 due to the Superstar Shakeup – after Wrestlemania 33, WWE Extreme Rules 2017, is just around the corner with the match card being finalised after today's go home episode of Monday Night Raw.

For the second straight Raw exclusive PPV, we will not be seeing the top belt – the WWE Universal Championship – being defended as Brock Lesnar enjoys his extended vacation, but there is still a lot to be excited about for this show.

Here is the full match card:

Match Number Match Participants Match Stipulation Preshow Goldust vs R-Truth Singles match 1 Rich Swann and Sasha Banks vs Noam Dar and Alicia Fox Mixed tag team match 2 Neville (c) vs Austin Aries Submission match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship 3 The Hardy Boyz (c) vs Sheamus and Cesaro Tag team Steel Cage match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship 4 Alexa Bliss (c) vs Bayley Kendo Stick on a Pole match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship 5 Dean Ambrose (c) vs The Miz Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship; If Ambrose is Disqualified, The Miz wins the title. 6 Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt vs Samoa Joe Extreme Rules Fatal Fiveway match to determine the Number 1 Contender for the WWE Universal Championship

That's one stacked card as every title as being defended except for the WWE Universal Championship.

So, without any further ado, let's get into our predictions for WWE Extreme Rules 2017:

Goldust vs R-Truth (Kickoff Match)

Possibly the most interesting feud on the Raw lower mid-card

One of the surprisingly interesting angles of the past few weeks should be the kickoff match for WWE Extreme Rules 2017. Since the Golden Truth split with Goldust attacking R-Truth, things have been looking good between the two veterans.

Expect Goldust to use his new heel persona for a dirty victory.

Prediction: Goldust wins dirty