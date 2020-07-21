Extreme Rules took over WWE's Performance Center in Orlando last night and it saw some of the most interesting matches so far this year. The "Eye For an Eye" match saw The Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins come out on top when he took out Rey Mysterio's eye, whilst the Swamp fight concluded with a very confusing finish.

It was a night that saw three title changes, though two of these were controversial and it's unclear if they will still stand after tonight's episode of RAW. There were also some interesting backstage segments where D-Von Dudley made an appearance and Bayley was able to put herself over as a much bigger heel.

Extreme Rules delivered, there's no question of that, but there are some things that should definitely have been done differently.

#5. Dolph Ziggler had a much easier option

What a concept.



This #WWEChampionship bout will be an #ExtremeRules Match ... for @HEELZiggler ONLY!



If @DMcIntyreWWE does anything outside the rules of a normal singles match, we'll have a NEW #WWEChampion. pic.twitter.com/pPjojItddh — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2020

Dolph Ziggler went full heel with his stipulation for the WWE Championship last night and it saw Drew McIntyre forced to ensure a lot of physical abuse in order to retain his Championship.

The stipulation was that Ziggler was having an Extreme Rules match and everything was within the rules - but only for him. This also meant that the title could change hands if Drew lost by disqualification or count-out.

If this were the case, then why didn't Bobby Roode come out and attack Ziggler? This would force the disqualification and would allow Ziggler to become Champion. There was a much easier option there for The Showoff, who is supposed to have a fantastic wrestling mind.

The only reason that this perhaps didn't happen was because WWE already had two controversial finishes booked during Extreme Rules and maybe didn't want the WWE Championship surrounded by controversy on the same night.