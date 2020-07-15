WWE Extreme Rules 2020: 5 Potential finishes for Asuka vs Sasha Banks - Returning RAW star interferes, Stunning turn?

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules is only a few days away, with a pretty interesting lineup of matches. There are quite a few cinematic matches, keeping up with the theme of the show. The likes of Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, Jeff Hardy, and others will compete from various locations at Extreme Rules, likely taking up a sizable portion of the card.

In terms of in-ring action, the most exciting match on the show might be the RAW Women's Championship match between Asuka and Sasha Banks. The two of them are possibly WWE's best performers at the moment, male or female.

They have done some stellar work in the past few weeks, particularly Sasha Banks. Along with Bayley, she has been the workhorse of WWE, showing up at every place. The Legit Boss even had a few matches on NXT thanks to her status as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Now, Banks has the opportunity to win another title just like Bayley, who is also the SmackDown Women's Champion. There are many possibilities heading into Extreme Rules, with quite some intrigue surrounding this match. Here are five possible ways Asuka vs Sasha Banks could end at WWE Extreme Rules.

#5 Asuka wins clean at Extreme Rules

This is one of the likelier outcomes of the match at Extreme Rules, one that would benefit Asuka greatly. She has been in the form of her career over the past few months, standing out as one of WWE's best performers on the Performance Center shows.

The Empress of Tomorrow has looked pretty strong as RAW Women's Champion, but still needs that one defining title defense to her name. Asuka defeated Nia Jax after a fast count from the referee, while Charlotte Flair entered their title match already injured.

If, after what is likely to be a terrific contest, Asuka puts Sasha Banks away with minimum shenanigans, her RAW Women's title reign would only go from strength to strength. Extreme Rules could provide a significant moment for the Empress of Tomorrow, especially since it was at this pay-per-view two years ago, where she suffered a damaging defeat to Carmella.

If WWE is planning on turning Asuka exactly back into the dominant force she was in NXT, expect a clean victory for her at Extreme Rules. Sasha Banks is one of the few Superstars good enough to take a clean defeat and remain strong. It could even add to her multi-layered character alongside Bayley.