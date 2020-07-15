WWE Extreme Rules 2020: 5 Potential finishes for Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler - WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre defends his WWE Championship against his former friend Dolph Ziggler this weekend as part of The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

There was a time when McIntyre and Ziggler were on the same page and were chasing down The Shield, but the gloves will be coming off this weekend in a match where the stipulation is yet to be revealed.

Ziggler has McIntyre on the backfoot at present since it appears that he's waiting until the day of the show to make an announcement regarding the stipulation. That being said, the WWE Champion has already overcome the threat of Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, and Bobby Lashley at Backlash, so it's likely that he can find a way past Ziggler as well.

That being said, nothing is ever a certainty in WWE so here are just five finishes that could potentially happen on Sunday night.

#5. Dolph Ziggler becomes WWE Champion

Let's be honest, we can all speculate but the only person who knows what Dolph Ziggler is going to announce on Sunday night is the man himself. If Ziggler is a smart man then he will choose a stipulation that gives him the biggest advantage and the best chance of climbing to the top of the WWE mountain.

Drew McIntyre is a force to be reckoned with, but no one knows that better than Ziggler and he could use that against him this weekend.

Ziggler chose the perfect time to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and he will choose the perfect stipulation for this weekend's match, so it's hard to count him out. If Ziggler chooses a decent stipulation then we could be looking at the new WWE Champion following Extreme Rules.