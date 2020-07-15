WWE Extreme Rules 2020: 5 potential stipulations for Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler 

Dolph Ziggler was the man who brought Drew McIntyre back up to the main roster a few years ago and The Showoff hasn't let him forget it. Ziggler is a former World Champion in his own right, but when he saw that his old friend had been able to vanquish Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, he decided to cash in on a debt.

McIntyre owes Ziggler at least a shot at the WWE Championship after the help he gave him on Monday Night RAW and that favor will be cashed in this weekend as part of The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

The show already has the interesting "Eye for an eye" stipulation but Ziggler has been given all of the power in his match and has decided to wait until the day of the show to announce his advantage.

Here are five potential stipulations that Ziggler could decide to add to this weekend's WWE Championship match at Extreme Rules.

#5 Handicap match and the return of Robert Roode

Over on SmackDown, Braun Strowman has become quite the victim of handicap championship matches in the past, but it's not something that has become common on Raw.

Ziggler stated that he would be adding a stipulation to the match that had never been done before, and technically this hasn't been done ever on RAW for the WWE Championship.

Robert Roode has been out of action in recent months because the travel ban prevented him from flying in from Canada, but it's thought that he should be able to make his return and could be Ziggler's secret weapon. Roode and Ziggler were working closely as a team before the COVID-19 pandemic wrote him out of storylines. Extreme Rules could be the perfect place for Robert Roode to make his return.

Could Ziggler be about to challenge Drew McIntyre to a WWE Championship match at Extreme Rules in a handicap situation?