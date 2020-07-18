WWE Extreme Rules 2020 - 5 Surprises that could happen- Unexpected Champion crowned, Drew McIntyre's next opponent revealed

Sadly, the build to The Horror Show at Extreme Rules wasn't as good as it could have been, but honestly, WWE has a chance to set the stage for SummerSlam in a big way if it packs Extreme Rules with a whole bunch of surprises.

In this article, I shall list 5 surprises that WWE could book at Extreme Rules, and I do believe that one or more of them could happen, based on just how underwhelming the card is, at the moment.

Plus, WWE is a never-ending soap opera in a sense, so Extreme Rules needs to get people excited about SummerSlam, which is coming our way next month. The best way to achieve this is to get people talking about WWE Extreme Rules 2020.

So, without further ado, let's dive straight into the action and find out what could lie in store at Extreme Rules if WWE decides to shake things up.

#5 Otis emerges from the swamp at WWE Extreme Rules to become the brand new Universal Champion

The fact that WWE is focusing so much on the non-title element of the Bray Wyatt swamp fight with Braun Strowman at Extreme Rules makes me wonder if they want to make us forget that there could be a big man lying in wait, inside the swamp ready to cash in his contract.

WWE have revealed this poster for the Wyatt Swamp Fight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules! pic.twitter.com/mJ8V95VDo8 — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 15, 2020

Yes, of course, it would be weird to see Otis cash in during a cinematic match, but let's be honest for a minute, it would shake WWE down to its very core after Extreme Rules. A lot of people still believe that Otis is not ready to be the WWE Universal Champion but he could be the transitional Champion until The Fiend eventually wins it from him at SummerSlam.