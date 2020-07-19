WWE Extreme Rules 2020: 5 things that must occur - Fired Superstar returns, 93-day title reign ends, Alexa Bliss makes an impact

Seven matches have been announced for The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, including Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (WWE Championship) and Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (Wyatt Swamp Fight).

Both Women’s Championships will also be defended, with Sasha Banks challenging Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship and Nikki Cross challenging Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Elsewhere on the card, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura will take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) in a tables match, while Apollo Crews is set to put his United States Championship on the line against MVP.

Finally, in one of the most bizarre stipulations in WWE history, Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio will meet in an Eye for an Eye match. WWE has confirmed that a Superstar must extract an eye from their opponent in order to win the unique encounter.

Now, with the match card announced, let’s take a look at five things that must occur at the event.

#5 Fired WWE Superstar Erick Rowan returns in the Wyatt Swamp Fight

It is worth noting that the Universal Championship is not on the line at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules.

Braun Strowman already retained his title against the “Firefly Fun House” version of Bray Wyatt's character at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in May, and now he is going head-to-head with his former mentor in WWE’s latest cinematic PPV match.

This week’s episode of SmackDown saw Strowman cut an intense promo about his opponent, specifically regarding his concerns about “The Fiend”, and it has been widely speculated that a match between “The Monster Among Men” and Wyatt’s alter-ego will take place at SummerSlam.

Now, before WWE can book that match, the “Eater of Worlds” version of Wyatt surely has to defeat Strowman in Sunday’s non-title match. And how could he do that? With the help, perhaps, of another former Wyatt Family member, Erick Rowan.

Since being released from WWE in April 2020, Rowan has spoken very highly of his time with the company in media interviews. He has also been shown in archive Wyatt Family footage throughout this Strowman vs. Wyatt feud, unlike his former tag team partner, Luke Harper (now known as Brodie Lee in AEW), who has been edited out.

This is only fantasy booking, as the title suggests, but is it too far-fetched to believe that we could see Rowan return to help Wyatt win the Swamp Fight?

Heath Slater recently returned to WWE to make a one-off appearance on RAW, while Drake Maverick has already been rehired after being fired at the same time as Rowan.

Maybe, just maybe, Wyatt's former ally could be next.