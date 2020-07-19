WWE Extreme Rules 2020: 7 Last-minute predictions

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and they do not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda)

WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view takes over the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida tomorrow night and will see the debut of two new match concepts.

An "Eye for an Eye" match will take place between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins, whilst a "Wyatt Swamp Match" will be contested between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

WWE has been able to use their creativity over the past few months whilst the company has been on lockdown at the Performance Center. It is expected that Extreme Rules will be another show that delivers some impressive cinematic matches.

The show takes place in just a day's time and there are already seven interesting matches that have been announced for the show.

Ahead of the show, here are some last-minute predictions for the seven matches that WWE has already officially announced for the card.

#7. The New Day retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a Tables match

In recent weeks, The New Day has stepped into a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro on WWE TV. Originally the duo was feuding with The Forgotten Sons, but since Sami Zayn's absence, Nakamura and Cesaro have stepped up and look to claim the SmackDown Tag Team Championships from Big E and Kofi Kingson this weekend.

Advertisement

Last night on SmackDown, the duo decided to turn the match into a Tables Match which could give them an advantage since they recently put both Big E and Kofi Kingston through a table on the Blue brand.

In my opinion, it's unlikely that any Championships will change hands at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules tomorrow night, which means that The New Day is likely to retain and continue their feud with Cesaro and Nakamura. The feud has only just begun to heat up so it will be interesting to see if there's a rematch at SummerSlam.