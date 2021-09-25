5 Matches that should have happened at Extreme Rules 2021 but didn't

Extreme Rules 2021 is only a few days away, and it's the final pay-per-view before the WWE Draft. In that context, WWE could be looking to wrap up a few feuds before superstars make the jump to the opposite brand.

It will be interesting to see how things play out at Extreme Rules. So far, there are only six matches on the card. While there are some good bouts, WWE could have put out a better pay-per-view.

Here are five matches that should have been booked for Extreme Rules 2021:

#5. Big E vs Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules 2021

Barring any last-minute addition, there is no WWE Championship match on the Extreme Rules 2021 card. The originally scheduled WWE title match at Extreme Rules was between Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton but plans changed.

Orton "politicked" his way in the storyline to get his WWE title shot early on RAW, with Big E announcing beforehand that he intended to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

In hindsight, it was a clever move by WWE. With Big E announcing it on Twitter and mentioning it on an interview before RAW, nobody actually believed that he would cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase.

But it was as straightforward as possible. Lashley retained the WWE Championship against Orton, and Big E came out as promised and successfully cashed in the MITB briefcase to become the new WWE Champion.

While WWE could have easily booked a Big E vs Bobby Lashley rematch for Extreme Rules 2021, they opted not to. The only reason we can think of for not adding the match to Extreme Rules is that WWE wants to extend the feud until before Crown Jewel at least.

Goldberg could come out and cost Lashley his WWE title rematch, setting up the WWE Hall of Famer to get his win back over The All Mighty.

This could mean that Bobby Lashley will stay on RAW in the upcoming WWE Draft. That way, WWE can finish his feud with Big E and Goldberg in the coming month.

