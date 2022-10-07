WWE Extreme Rules 2022: 5 matches that could steal the show - Faction warfare, an MMA bout

WWE Extreme Rules is all set to take place this Saturday, October 8. The fact that the match card is this good despite the lack of a men's world title match is a testament to WWE's stellar booking. For the first time in a while, the show doesn't look like the B-tier premium live event it is usually seen as.

At the time of writing, six matches have been confirmed for WWE Extreme Rules. While we are not ruling out the possibility of one or two more being added after the go-home episode of SmackDown, this is pretty much the main card. All the matchups look solid on paper, but some stand out more than others.

As such, we'll look at five matches that could potentially steal the show at WWE Extreme Rules.

#5 On our list of matches that could tear the house down at WWE Extreme Rules: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Strap Match)

Strap yourself in for an all-out melee

Weirdly enough, the Strap Match stipulation seems like the best fit for Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross' rivalry. The latter has been a man difficult to get hold of, but at WWE Extreme Rules, he will be at arm's length from his rival at all times.

The great thing about this match is the fact that fans will be happy with either man winning. Kross could take the victory to establish himself as the top non-Tribal Chief heel on SmackDown, while McIntyre could do so to recover from his defeat at Clash at the Castle. We are sure the two will beat the tar out of each other and have this penciled in as a low-key show-stealer.

#4 Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes (Six-Man Tag Team Match)

We are going to see some battered chests

Speaking of beating the tar out of each other, that's guaranteed when Imperium and The Brawling Brutes meet at WWE Extreme Rules. The two factions despise one another and want to prove that they are the superior team. As such, we can expect a war on Saturday night.

Given how Gunther and Sheamus battered each other at Clash at the Castle, one can only imagine the violence when six men are involved. These two factions will most likely set the bar extremely high if given enough time.

#3 Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley (Ladder Match for the RAW Women's Championship)

Somebody will be climbing the ladder of success on Saturday

While the build for Bianca Belair versus Bayley has not been as good as some other feuds, making them do battle in a Ladder Match was the right call. It opens the doors for Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Damage CTRL to get involved and help make the contest an absolutely chaotic affair.

WWE always delivers with their ladder matches, and we don't expect anything to change this time around. Given the talent of the champion and the challenger, this could be WWE Extreme Rules' standout match.

#2 Edge vs. Finn Balor ('I Quit' Match)

This is one of the smartest matches WWE has booked in recent times. It is extremely difficult to call a winner here, with Finn Balor being the favorite and Edge being the man who doesn't quit. If this was a standard bout, Balor would be the overwhelming favorite, given the finish could just be The Judgment Day costing his rival the win.

As such, we are almost certain to see a clever climax, which might make this contest WWE Extreme Rules' best match. The ball is in The Prince's court to come up with a creative way to force The Rated-R Superstar to say those two dreaded words.

#1 Matt Riddle vs. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins (Fight Pit Match w/Special Guest Referee Daniel Cormier)

Matt Riddle and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins have been at each other's throats for months. Their feud is one of the best things going on in WWE today, and fans might witness its final chapter at WWE Extreme Rules.

The Fight Pit stipulation guarantees some intense brutality, which is the kind of bout the two men thrive in. Riddle and Rollins are risk-takers in the ring, which means we could see a Match of the Year candidate inside the barbaric structure. Throw in the presence of Daniel Cormier as the Special Guest Referee, and you have a matchup that could tear the house down on Saturday.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes