WWE Extreme Rules 2022: 5 potential finishes for Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle: Fight Pit match - huge return, title contention, and more

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 will emanate live on Saturday, October 8th. One of the most promising bouts of the night will feature a Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle.

The rivalry has undoubtedly been one of the most exciting feuds leading up to the event. The two have been feuding for over a month, and the tale is as personal as it gets.

The Fight Pit match is an amazing way to finish off the feud. One can only win the clash via submission or knockout.

Without further ado, here are five potential finishes for Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle: Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. Matt Riddle wins via submission

One could argue that Rollins could be a better wrestler than Riddle. However, the confrontation at Extreme Rules 2022 isn't exactly a wrestling match.

Unlike Rollins, The Original Bro has had considerable experience in Mixed Martial Arts. He could have the upper hand as MMA focuses on submission holds. Also, his rival isn't exactly known to end matches with submissions either.

On October 8, fans could realistically witness him pull out some submission holds from his MMA arsenal. Seth Rollins could submit to lose the Fight Pit match.

#4. Seth Rollins wins via knockout

Eddie | fan @_Rollins_Utd "This Saturday I go one-on-one with Riddle in a match that is soon to become synonymous with my name. I'm gonna show him what I just showed Bobby Lashley. What the entire world knows and that is I am the most dangerous man in the history of this industry." - @WWERollins "This Saturday I go one-on-one with Riddle in a match that is soon to become synonymous with my name. I'm gonna show him what I just showed Bobby Lashley. What the entire world knows and that is I am the most dangerous man in the history of this industry." - @WWERollins 👏🎤🔥 https://t.co/bUvfcKMJMV

The rivalry has reached its peak, with both stars firing personal shots at each other, even going as far as to mention the family of their rival. A knockout finish is certainly possible.

In the last few years, The Visionary has shown his most vicious side to the fans. During the feud, he caused serious injury to Matt Riddle by using steel steps. In 2020, he also caused damage to Rey Mysterio's eye.

He could use his cold-heartedness as an advantage at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 to win the battle. One of his stomps could severely injure his opponent, leading to a victory.

#3. Matt Riddle wins via knockout

MR.2K DESIGNS @MR_2K_DESIGNS

_

My prediction: Matt riddle wins the fight pit match. Matt riddle vs. Seth freakin' rollins first time ever in a fight pit match at #ExtremeRules My prediction: Matt riddle wins the fight pit match. Matt riddle vs. Seth freakin' rollins first time ever in a fight pit match at #ExtremeRules _My prediction: Matt riddle wins the fight pit match. https://t.co/OKivatOXPd

Although the rivalry has teased the match to end in a submission, The Original Bro could pull off something fans wouldn't expect out of him.

Over the years, stars like Edge and Daniel Bryan have underwent a complete shift in wrestling style when rivalries were personal. The case is could be similar at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

Seth Rollins hasn't held back on crossing lines on television. He publicly talked about his rival's divorce and personal life on to cause damage. Such damage could finally lead to Riddle having a breakdown and intentionally hurting his opponent to the extent that he gets knocked out.

This would elevate his relevancy to the next level and might lead to him getting involved in a singles rivalry for a championship on the current WWE roster.

#2. Seth Rollins wins via submisison

ᴜɴᴄʟᴇ ᴅʀᴇᴡ @westonroad_



“Do you remember the last time you held a championship?”



RIDDLE AND ROLLINS TRADING SHOTS AT EACH OTHER



#WWERaw “These days child support is very expensive”“Do you remember the last time you held a championship?”RIDDLE AND ROLLINS TRADING SHOTS AT EACH OTHER “These days child support is very expensive”“Do you remember the last time you held a championship?”RIDDLE AND ROLLINS TRADING SHOTS AT EACH OTHER#WWERaw https://t.co/pLix7ayEP3

The Visionary is undoubtedly among the most talented wrestlers of this generation. However, he doesn't usually win matches via submission.

That could surely change at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 as the only way to victory is via submission or knockout. He could pull out a submission hold from his mentor Triple H's move set or could even use weapons to create a brutal hold like his former rival Edge.

Matt Riddle will hardly expect deadly submissions from Rollins' arsenal, but he could lose the match if his opponent incorporates newer holds into his armory.

#1. Daniel Cormier turns on Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

On October 8, UFC legend Daniel Cormier is set to be the special guest referee for the fight pit match. Although he is currently featured as a babyface, that could soon change.

Due to a misunderstanding, Riddle could end up hurting the referee leading to considerable punishment. Cormier could burst out in frustration and even end up knocking The Original Bro out, leading to a Seth Rollins' win.

He would be a great future rival for the former United States Champion and would suit better as a heel. What do you think about this take? Let us know in the comments section.

