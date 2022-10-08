WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Rumor Roundup: White Rabbit to show up, Spoiler on major title change, The Bloodline to get involved?

We are mere hours away from WWE Extreme Rules 2022, the one night when WWE goes extreme. This year's event looks set to live up to its name, with all the matches having a special stipulation attached.

A total of six bouts have been announced so far, including two championship matches, one of which will be an Extreme Rules Match. The rumor mill suggests that fans can expect some major surprises and last-minute changes/additions.

To get you up to speed with everything, here are the top WWE Extreme Rules 2022 rumors you need to know before the show. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same and predictions for the show.

#3 More matches could be added to WWE Extreme Rules 2022

#WWERAW E o Miz segue sofrendo nas mãos do Lumis...Dexter passou o trator na Miz Force, empilhou os corpos dos seguranças, se fingiu de manequim e atacou o Awesome One com o taco de hóquei.ANUNCIA LOGO A LUTA PRO EXTREME RULES!

As mentioned previously, six matches have been confirmed for the show so far. Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is considering adding a few more matches to the premium live event, including a tag team title match involving Bloodline's The Usos.

Other stars seemingly considered to compete tonight were Damage CTRL, The Miz, Dexter Lumis, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi.

"There was nothing done this week to set up an Usos tag title match which had been considered last week," wrote Meltzer. "Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai have done programs with both Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi and with Alexa Bliss & Asuka, although they did an injury angle for Asuka," he continued. "There has also been a lot of push for Miz vs. Dexter Lumis."

So far, none of the matches mentioned above have been announced. However, we still have a few hours left before the show begins, and one can't rule out a few last-minute additions. Which of these matches would you like to witness tonight the most?

#2 Potential spoilers on a major title change at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

The SmackDown Women's Championship will be on the line tonight as Liv Morgan will defend her title against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match. Fans are excited to witness the stars battle in what will surely be a thrilling contest.

However, betting odds for the show suggest that Rousey is the favorite to win this match and dethrone Morgan as the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

On the other hand, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will also be defending her title tonight against Bayley in a Ladder Match. However, as per the betting odds, she is the favorite to retain her title. Here are the complete betting odds for WWE Extreme Rules 2022 via BetOnline.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

SmackDown Women's Championship Extreme Rules match: Liv Morgan (+160) vs. Ronda Rousey (-220)

RAW Women's Championship Ladder match: Bianca Belair (-140) vs. Bayley (+100)

Fight Pit match: Seth Rollins (+225) vs. Matt Riddle (-350)

I Quit match: Edge (-150) vs. Finn Balor (+110)

Strap match: Karrion Kross (-300) vs. Drew McIntyre (+200)

Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) (+140) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) (-200)

#1 Bray Wyatt to seemingly be revealed as the White Rabbit tonight at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Insiders Pro Wrestling @InsidersPW I mean it’s gotta be .. a #Huskus picture and a video with pigs saying #LetMeIn over and over .. then a rabbit going down a hole with flames shooting out .. question is will HE actually show up at #ExtremeRules or will it be a promo like a funhouse?? I mean it’s gotta be .. a #Huskus picture and a video with pigs saying #LetMeIn over and over .. then a rabbit going down a hole with flames shooting out .. question is will HE actually show up at #ExtremeRules or will it be a promo like a funhouse?? https://t.co/2ItmFoZwmR

The White Rabbit teases have completely captured the attention of the WWE Universe. From searching for the hidden QR codes to decoding the cryptic messages, this has been a fun ride for the fans. Moreover, a White Rabbit figure appeared on this week's SmackDown while the camera focused on the commentary desk.

According to a report by Fightful Select, the reveal of who is behind the "white rabbit" teases will take place tonight at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. The latest QR code tease has all but confirmed that it is indeed Bray Wyatt behind all of this, with Huskus The Pig making an appearance.

The question still remains whether Bray Wyatt will show up physically on the show. Reports have indicated that while the reveal will happen at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Wyatt will likely show up on the Season Premiere episode of Monday Night RAW next week.

