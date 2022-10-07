WWE Extreme Rules 2022: What if Ronda Rousey doesn't win the SmackDown Women's Championship?

After winning a Fatal-5 Way for the No.1 Contender's spot, Ronda Rousey is set to battle Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. This bout is the continuation of a rivalry that started with mutual respect but has heated up recently.

Both gladiators will fight in an Extreme Rules Match to decide who will walk away with the coveted title. Unsurprisingly, the odds favor Ronda Rousey becoming a three-time women's champion come Saturday. The MMA legend is renowned for her aggressive and extreme instincts inside the squared circle.

However, things may not pan out in her favor on October 8. WWE has showcased Liv Morgan as a champion with seemingly no limits in the past few weeks leading up to Extreme Rules. She defeated Shayna Baszler with an injured arm and most recently crushed Lacey Evans via a Senton through a table.

WWE may not be planning to dethrone Morgan at a time when the champion is finally connecting with the audience on a deeper level. Following Ronda Rousey's potential defeat at Extreme Rules 2022, the former champion might go on a rebellious sprint to get a rematch. She already has heat with Adam Pearce, and an anti-authority run targeting Morgan could boost her heel character.

This angle could lead to another suspension for Rousey and a subsequent return at Royal Rumble next year. She could also be caught off guard by her former rival, Charlotte Flair, who is rumored to return at Extreme Rules 2022 or at Crown Jewel in November.

How can Liv Morgan defeat Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules 2022?

Logically, a clean win for Liv Morgan might not be planned on Saturday night. Triple H would want to continue the interesting storyline by seemingly adding another superstar to the mix. Charlotte Flair is a realistic option as she still has a score to settle with Rousey. If The Queen returns this weekend, expect her to cost the challenger.

Multiple exciting feuds could emerge after Ronda Rousey's possible defeat. She could play the third party to Flair and Morgan's quest for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Queen has fought Liv Morgan before but not in such capacity and momentum backing The Miracle Kid.

The Rowdy One could also be involved in a storyline excluding Morgan following this weekend. Charlotte's rumored return to WWE could keep Ronda busy with her arch-rival. Meanwhile, WWE may look forward to introducing new contenders for Morgan's title, such as Lacey Evans, Shayna Baszler, and even Scarlett.

