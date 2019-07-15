WWE Extreme Rules: 3 Reasons why Finn Balor will turn heel soon

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 949 // 15 Jul 2019, 06:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A heel Finn Balor? Best for Business!

WWE Extreme Rules saw a last-minute addition to the match card when it was announced that the Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor will defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura on the pre-show. This happened after the two had a great match on SmackDown last week that ended with the King of Strong Style defeating Balor.

To the surprise of many, Shinsuke Nakamura again managed to take Finn down as he beat him on the pre-show of Extreme Rules to become the new Intercontinental Champion. After a 3-month long title reign starting at WrestleMania 35, this was a very unexpected way for Balor to lose his title.

But, what was the reason behind WWE deciding to take the title off of him and give it to Nakamura? Let me take you through this article and give three reasons why this might lead to a heel turn for Finn Balor in the near future. Maybe, as soon as tomorrow night.

#3. Serious need of a character change

Give me what I want!

As good as Finn Balor is inside the ring, it is high time that he gets a character change. Even after being one of the biggest babyfaces on the current roster and a huge fan favourite, Balor still needs a proper break to get to the top again.

The fans who have not witnessed Balor's run as a top heel in New Japan Pro Wrestling, when he famously formed The Bullet Club, should certainly take a look at it to understand just how awesome he can be as a bad guy.

Balor has been a babyface in the WWE ever since his arrival in 2014 in NXT, and a heel turn would probably be the best thing that can happen to Balor's career. A breath of fresh air, as they say.

#2. A full-fledged reunion with The Club

The Balor Club could rule the WWE landscape!

Another big reason for turning Balor heel is based on what his fellow OGs are doing on the red brand. It's been a few weeks since AJ Styles turned heel on RAW, and The Club looks ever more dangerous than before.

Advertisement

But the faction still needs their fourth member if they wish to rule the entire roster on RAW and SmackDown. Balor turning heel and joining the Club could lead to an engaging storyline with them dominating the entire landscape of the main roster.

With the Heyman-Bischoff era about to start soon, will the good old days of factions return?

1 / 2 NEXT