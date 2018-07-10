WWE Extreme Rules: 5 potential finishes for Dolph Ziggler vs Seth Rollins

Phillipa Marie

Who will come out on top in Pittsburgh?

Dolph Ziggler defends his Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins this weekend at Extreme Rules in the first-ever Ironman match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view but the fact that Drew McIntyre will be at ringside could be a deciding factor in the outcome of this match.

The rules of an Ironman match dictate that the winner is whoever can score the most amount of pinfalls in the allotted time. Ziggler and Rollins have been given a 30-minute time limit on their match as The Architect looks to reclaim the title that he lost a few weeks ago on Raw.

This is both Rollins and Ziggler's first Ironman match in WWE, which means that despite Ziggler being considered to be the more experienced star in the match he doesn't have any kind of advantage over Rollins, despite McIntyre at ringside.

#5 Seth Rollins reclaims his Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins could reclaim his title on Sunday night

Seth Rollins was the best thing to happen to the Intercontinental Championship and ever since he became a Grand Slam Champion back at WrestleMania, he has helped to raise the profile of the Championship over the past months.

Rollins only lost his Championship because of interference from Drew McIntyre and with Ziggler's future in WWE up in the air, many fans have argued that Rollins could lift the title once again this weekend.

The Architect has already proved that he has incredible stamina after he was part of a gauntlet match on Raw for more than an hour back in April and that could be the deciding factor in his match this weekend.