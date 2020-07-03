WWE Extreme Rules: 5 Superstars with the most losses at the PPV

A majority of the Superstars on this list will compete at the upcoming Extreme Rules event.

WWE is promoting this year's Extreme Rules event as a 'Horror Show.'

Big Show and Randy Orton have a dubious record at WWE Extreme Rules

WWE Extreme Rules is the next pay-per-view stop of the company, and the Creative team is marketing this year's event as a 'Horror Show.' The organization has announced four matches for the show so far. Bayley will put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Nikki Cross, while The Role Model's best friend, Sasha Banks, will try to win the RAW Women's title from Asuka.

On the men's side, the Universal Champion Braun Strowman will go head-to-head with Bray Wyatt in a 'Wyatt Swamp Fight' where the title will not be on the line. Also, Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler.

Looking at the recent developments on WWE TV, we can say that Randy Orton would clash with The Big Show at this event, whereas Jeff Hardy and Sheamus could lock horns in a gimmick match.

Wwe is actually calling Extreme Rules "the horror show" #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/2kkSL4a7Vf — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) June 27, 2020

Speaking of Extreme Rules, this PPV has been a part of WWE's calendar since 2009. Legendary Superstars like John Cena, Batista, Edge, Chris Jericho, Matt Hardy, CM Punk, and several others have been a part of this event. However, not every Superstar has enjoyed success at this PPV, as here are the five WWE Superstars with the most losses at Extreme Rules.

#5 Dolph Ziggler - 4 losses

Dolph Ziggler will challenge for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show

Dolph Ziggler is one of the most underrated Superstars in the company right now. The Showoff has incredible in-ring talent, and he has put over several upcoming stars in the recent past. Ziggler has received a deserving push at this year's Extreme Rules as he will go one-on-one with the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, for the title.

YESSSSS I HOPE DREW LOSES IT IDC WHAT ANYONE SAYS RN I AM HYPED CANT WAIT FOR EXTREME RULES pic.twitter.com/Kz4Kc6L8JZ — HEELPridenomenal1 (@HEELPhenomenal1) June 23, 2020

Dolph Ziggler's losses at WWE Extreme Rules

Ziggler's record at Extreme Rules isn't one you would want to have heading into a WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. The former World Heavyweight Champion has suffered four defeats at this show, including a 17-second loss to Kevin Owens last year.

The Showoff closed the show with a 5-4 win over Seth Rollins in an Ironman Match for the Intercontinental title at Extreme Rules 2018, but in 2016, he had lost to Baron Corbin on the kick-off show.

His other two defeats at the PPV came in 2010 and 2012, respectively. Like 2016, Ziggler featured on the pre-show of Extreme Rules 2010, losing to Kofi Kingston, and in 2012, he had failed to subdue Brodus Clay despite having Jack Swagger and Vickie Guerrero in his corner.

