WWE Extreme Rules: Who did Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeat to win their first titles?

WWE Extreme Rules 2013 was memorable not just because of Triple H and Brock Lesnar's Steel Cage Match but because all members of The Shield won their first main roster championship at the event.

The Shield quickly cemented themselves as one of the top groups in WWE after their debut at Survivor Series in 2012. However, the trio further proved their dominance by winning gold within a short period. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins had to defeat a former WWE Champion and a Hall of Famer to secure their first mainstream titles in the company.

On May 19, 2013, The Hounds of Justice took on the team of Kane and Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) in a Tornado Tag Team Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship. The nearly 10-minute bout at 2013 Extreme Rules saw Reigns and Seth Rollins walk away with the tile after successfully defeating Team Hell No.

The Tribal Chief and The Visionary doubled team Bryan with an Argentine backbreaker rack and a diving knee drop to end the match. Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) later joined his stablemates inside the ring to celebrate their victory.

Earlier that night, Moxley secured the first championship for his group when he defeated Kofi Kingston for the United States Championship.

Are Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns scheduled to compete at this year's WWE Extreme Rules?

The Head of the Table and The Visionary are currently the only two remaining Shield members in the promotion. In 2019, it was announced that Ambrose decided not to renew his contract with the company.

Rollins will be the only member of The Shield present at Extreme Rules 2022 as he squares off against Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit Match. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier will be the guest referee for the contest. On the other hand, Reigns won't be present at the show due to his new contract with WWE.

It will be interesting to see if The Visionary can continue his dominant run at Extreme Rules this weekend in Philadelphia.

Do you think Seth Rollins will be victorious against Matt Riddle? Share your thoughts below.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

