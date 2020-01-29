WWE Fantasy: 5 dream feuds for The Fiend Bray Wyatt from the Attitude Era

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Fiend

How many times have you heard wrestling fans saying - "What if this Superstar was in the Attitude Era?" The reason why the Attitude Era is brought up in almost every single conversation related to wrestling is because of the fact that it was a period when wrestling was at it's best.

The Superstars of that Era still live inside many people's hearts and that little period put professional wrestling on the map. Now, the New Era is going on, when the emphasis is being given to television-friendly wrestling and while it has its ups, it also has its downs.

But, here in this article, we are going to talk about our favorite Superstars from the New Era, as if they were in the Attitude Era. The Fiend Bray Wyatt is the name that instantly comes to mind whenever one thinks of edgy characters in this era and many would have imagined how The Fiend might have been booked in the Attitude Era.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the five dream feuds for The Fiend from the Attitude Era.

#5 The Rock

The Rock

What do you think about this proposed feud?... It doesn't matter what you think!

The Rock vs The Fiend would have been an epic feud to witness, and without a doubt, the Brahma Bull would have done everything in his power to make someone like The Fiend look very dangerous.

Just imagine the promo work we would have gotten to see by these two and it would have genuinely been great to see how The Fiend would have tried to get into the head of The Rock.

As we have seen that everyone who faces The Fiend goes under some kind of character change. So, if this feud would have happened, we might have seen the transformation of The Rock from a fearless character to a more mature one, just like Daniel Bryan.

1 / 3 NEXT