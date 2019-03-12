WWE Fastlane 2019: 4 incredible statistics coming out of the show

The Shield had one last ride at Fastlane

Fastlane has now come and gone and whilst there are a number of seeds currently being watered ahead of next month's WrestleMania, Fastlane could also be seen as a stand-alone event of its own.

Fastlane saw some interesting Championship matches, as well as the end to one of SmackDown Live's most interesting partnerships. Whilst the show itself will only be remembered for the fact that it was a feeder for WrestleMania 35, it was also a night that saw a number of interesting statistics come through.

The following article looks at some of the most interesting statistics coming out of the show since Fastlane was just the fifth incarnation of the event in history but also one of the most intense outings for WWE in 2019 as well.

#4. Cesaro and Sheamus connection

Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Kofi Kingston last night at Fastlane

Sheamus and Cesaro were part of last night's Fastlane event, despite the fact that they weren't actually supposed to be, the two men came out to take on Kofi Kingston in an impromptu handicap match where they were able to have the shortest match of the night in less than two minutes.

Kingston is a former United States Champion and believed that he was being part of the WWE Championship match before he was told that he would instead face The Bar. This match means that Sheamus and Cesaro have wrestled each other or as a team on pay-per-view every year since 2014.

Sheamus and Cesaro are two of the top stars in the company and even though they have been pushed into the tag team division over the past few months, they are still waiting for the nod to head back into the main event picture on SmackDown Live.

