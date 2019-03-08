WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 matches that should have been booked for the event

Not every match can make it onto a PPV card

While the Fastlane card appears to be a mix of both exciting matches and intriguing storylines, not every storyline that is currently going on in WWE can have a match booked for the event.

The Universal Championship hasn't been booked regularly due to the part-time status of Brock Lesnar. It wasn't going to be defended on a PPV that wasn't one of the big four.

And although every title can't be booked on every PPV, there were some logical storylines that WWE could have followed through with rather than continually baiting-and-switching the opponents for two of the title matches.

The crowd was already hot for Kofi Kingston, so they could have capitalized on that by having him face Daniel Bryan now and Kevin Owens face Bryan later.

Women's Tag Team Title Match: Bayley and Sasha Banks (c) vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

The two teams that started and finished the Elimination Chamber match should have had a showcase match against each other.

While I understand that Asuka shouldn't go two straight PPVs without defending her title, the fact is that she has become secondary to the whole Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey program.

It's taken up her spot on SmackDown, hence the short and rushed build to her title match against Mandy Rose at Fastlane.

Had other women been allowed to appear, like Nikki Cross or the IIconics, things could have been handled differently. Instead, they put a champion of one show on the backburner so that the champion of the other show gets featured twice.

Bayley and Banks should be defending the titles at the next PPV after they won them, but the whole 'cross-brand defending of titles' would have made more sense against a team from SmackDown.

Instead of booking Rose in a title match, I would have had her and Sonya Deville challenge for the Women's Tag Titles. Perhaps they are being saved for WrestleMania. But the two teams had good chemistry in the Elimination Chamber and due to the run of each team, it wouldn't have been as crazy had Rose and Deville won.

Another team like the IIconics could have challenged here since they've been non-existent on SmackDown since the previous PPV. To be completely honest, the women's divisions of both shows have been criminally underbooked due to the overexposure of the Raw Women's Title program.

Had some other women been given time on TV over the last few weeks, things would have turned out differently.

That would have at least still given Asuka the match with Mandy Rose, but now Deville and the IIconics will be without matches again.

