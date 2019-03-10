×
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 most memorable matches in the history of the pay-per-view

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.07K   //    10 Mar 2019, 16:27 IST

WWE Superstars have made a mark at WWE Fastlane
WWE Superstars have made a mark at WWE Fastlane

WWE Fastlane 2019 has almost rolled around. The WWE pay-per-view promises to be one of the best Fastlanes in recent memory, with an excellent stacked card.

In the past, the pay-per-view has been considered to be an unimportant event and has often been used as nothing more than a filler event before WrestleMania. This week's event will be the fifth event to be promoted under the name WWE Fastlane.

However, in the history of the WWE Fastlane event, there have been several matches which have stuck out for being extremely memorable. Some matches went above and beyond their filler status to fulfill the potential no one even knew that they had.

These matches were not expected to be anything great, as other would-be great matches had disappointed in the pay-per-view before. However, they broke out of that status and shone, making the pay-per-view event a memorable one for everyone concerned.

In this article, we will talk about 5 memorable matches from WWE Fastlane 2019.

#5. Rusev vs John Cena - WWE Fastlane 2015

John Cena and Rusev had a feud that started at WWE Fastlane
John Cena and Rusev had a feud that started at WWE Fastlane

One of the matches, which is often forgotten from WWE Fastlane pay-per-views, is the one for the United States Championship between John Cena and Rusev at Fastlane 2015.

The match did not have the best buildup, with Rusev and John Cena confronting each other backstage after the Royal Rumble. In fact, it felt like the two were being shoved together randomly.

However, the chemistry between the two in the ring remains one of the best pairings at WWE Fastlane. 

The two battled it out in the middle of the ring, with it appearing that Cena might be able to get better of the Bulgarian Brute. A distraction from Lana saw Rusev stooping to heel tactics with a low blow, following which he put him in the Accolade until he passed out.

The fight led to Cena and Rusev facing each other again at WrestleMania, where he won the title, leading to one of the better title runs of his career.


Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
