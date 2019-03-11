WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Reasons why Dean Ambrose did not turn on The Shield

The Shield stood tall in what was an explosive match

I know that a lot of purists were enraged that The Shield match went on last at WWE Fastlane 2019. I mean the WWE Championship hasn't really been the most protected title in the company. It has been showcased as being inferior to the Universal Championship, considering it hardly ever gets to main event a pay-per-view event. But I digress.

The fact of the matter is that The Shield reunited last week on RAW. And many have said that this will be the last time that the Hounds of Justice ride together. Three brothers who have ruled and dominated WWE for such a long time stood together for a final stand at Fastlane.

Many predicted that Dean Ambrose would turn on The Shield again during the match. This would potentially set up a Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose match at WrestleMania 35.

So why did the big turn not take place?

#5 Feel good moment with Roman Reigns

The Big Dog is BACK in the ring and laying waste to @BaronCorbinWWE at #WWEFastlane! @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/tCVYkknW2B — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2019

Very few people in the history of any business have achieved what Roman Reigns has. He's stared death in the face and told it to go to hell. It would have been a grave injustice to have Dean Ambrose turn on The Shield and rob the WWE Universe of what should have been a fantastic feel-good moment.

Maybe the turn will happen down the line. But sometimes the need of the hour is a celebration, giving people a chance to smile and be jubilant instead of being cynical and a wrestling purist all the time. By having Roman Reigns and The Shield pick up a win, so many souls suffering like Reigns did have a hero that can guide the way for them.

Reigns is a legend. Hence, I'm glad the turn did not happen.

