WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Reasons why Dean Ambrose did not turn on The Shield 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
110.47K   //    11 Mar 2019, 09:36 IST

The Shield stood tall in what was an explosive match
The Shield stood tall in what was an explosive match

I know that a lot of purists were enraged that The Shield match went on last at WWE Fastlane 2019. I mean the WWE Championship hasn't really been the most protected title in the company. It has been showcased as being inferior to the Universal Championship, considering it hardly ever gets to main event a pay-per-view event. But I digress.

The fact of the matter is that The Shield reunited last week on RAW. And many have said that this will be the last time that the Hounds of Justice ride together. Three brothers who have ruled and dominated WWE for such a long time stood together for a final stand at Fastlane.

Many predicted that Dean Ambrose would turn on The Shield again during the match. This would potentially set up a Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose match at WrestleMania 35.

So why did the big turn not take place?

#5 Feel good moment with Roman Reigns

Very few people in the history of any business have achieved what Roman Reigns has. He's stared death in the face and told it to go to hell. It would have been a grave injustice to have Dean Ambrose turn on The Shield and rob the WWE Universe of what should have been a fantastic feel-good moment.

Maybe the turn will happen down the line. But sometimes the need of the hour is a celebration, giving people a chance to smile and be jubilant instead of being cynical and a wrestling purist all the time. By having Roman Reigns and The Shield pick up a win, so many souls suffering like Reigns did have a hero that can guide the way for them.

Reigns is a legend. Hence, I'm glad the turn did not happen.

Topics you might be interested in:
Fastlane 2019 The Shield WWE Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
