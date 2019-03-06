WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Superstars who could return

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.01K // 06 Mar 2019, 17:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could we see a mini Wyatt Family reunion?

Fastlane, the final PPV before The Show of Shows, WrestleMania, takes place on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Cleveland. The show will see as many as five titles put on the line, as WWE builds up to their biggest show of the year.

Former SmackDown Tag Team champions, The Miz and Shane McMahon, get a shot at The Usos' titles, while Daniel Bryan defends his WWE Championship against Kevin Owens with the prospect of The New Day being involved in the match, too.

Over on RAW, the RAW Tag Team titles will be defended by The Revival against not one, but two teams, as the team of Chad Gable and Bobby Roode, as well as Ricochet and Aleister Black take on the current champions, in what could be the match of the night., while WWE Women's Tag Team champions, Sasha Banks and Bayley, defend their titles against Nia Jax and Tamina.

We will also see the all-important match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte, where a win for Becky will see her added to the Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey match at WrestleMania 35. The Shield will also wrestle their first match since their reunion when they take on Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley.

#5 & #4 Lita and Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus and Lita

It is no secret that Sasha Banks and Bayley, the WWE Women's Tag Team champions, want to face their idols, Lita and Trish Stratus, in a tag team match, in the future.

With WrestleMania 35 on the horizon, there could be a possibility that WWE brings the two WWE Hall of Famers at Fastlane and starts a storyline between Lita and Stratus and the current WWE Women's Tag Team champions.

Lita and Trish were last on WWE television the RAW after the Evolution PPV.

This will be a match that is perfect for a big stage like WrestleMania.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement