WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Twists on the show that can affect WrestleMania

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.83K // 10 Mar 2019, 13:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Dean Ambrose turn on Roman Reigns in his first match back after his battle with leukemia?

WWE Fastlane comes to us later tonight from Cleveland, Ohio and it's one of the most important WWE Fastlane PPVs of all time. There are big ramifications on the WrestleMania card which will depend on what happens at Fastlane.

The two biggest matches on the card have to be Charlotte versus Becky Lynch with Lynch's place in the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania at stake. We also have Roman Reigns returning to in-ring action for the first time since October as The Shield, who reunited on RAW last week, face Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley. Kevin Owens will also be challenging Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship.

With Fastlane less than 24 hours away, let's take a look at some twists that WWE could surprise the fans with at Fastlane and then take a look at how these decisions could have an effect on WrestleMania.

#5 The Miz turns on Shane McMahon and destroys him to set up Mania match

Will The Miz turn on his best friend?

THE TWIST - Shane McMahon and The Miz will get the chance to win back their SmackDown Tag-Team Championships when they face The Usos at Fastlane. The PPV is taking place from The Miz's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio and there's more than a good chance that The Usos retain that title. If that happens, don't be surprised if an enraged Miz blames Shane for the loss before turning on him.

IMPACT ON MANIA - The Miz turning on Shane McMahon would obviously lead to a singles match between them at WrestleMania 35 in April. This would be the best way to go forward with this storyline and a match between the two former co-besties will be really interesting to watch and will slot nicely into the WrestleMania card.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement