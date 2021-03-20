WWE Fastlane 2021: 1 title that could change hands and 4 that won’t – Roman Reigns’ secret weapon, top superstar to turn heel? 

We are all set for WWE Fastlane, the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania. Some of the top superstars in the promotion are eyeing wins to seal their spot on the WrestleMania match card. Others are looking to make the most of their one shot at altering their current status on RAW and SmackDown.

Apart from the four title matches confirmed for WWE Fastlane, we will also see three other exciting bouts. Alexa Bliss will take on Randy Orton in an intergender match. Drew McIntyre will face Sheamus in a No Holds Barred match. And lastly, Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura will face each other in a singles match.

While these matches look promising, social media is buzzing with the prospects of the title matches. After all, it takes only a perfectly-timed moment to win or lose the championship.

In this article, we will take a look at the title that could change hands at WWE Fastlane and the ones that probably won’t.

#1 Won’t change hands at WWE Fastlane: Universal Championship

Roman Reigns always finds a way

At WWE Fastlane, Roman Reigns will put his Universal Championship on the line in a match against Daniel Bryan. Both superstars share a long history in the promotion, and Bryan has defeated The Tribal Chief in the past. Their last title match was at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view last month, and it ended with Reigns retaining his championship.

Bryan believes that Reigns had an unfair advantage during that match. He is determined to end Reigns’ title reign at WWE Fastlane, but the Universal Champion will indeed have a trick or two up his sleeve. Ever since he turned heel, Reigns has relied on unconventional methods to win all his titles. Most of the time, we have seen Jey Uso run a crucial interference to help The Tribal Chief.

Advertisement

Interestingly, both Edge and Daniel Bryan defeated Jey Uso to gain their respective advantages. Bryan got a title match, and Edge will now be a special enforcer in that bout. This undoubtedly irked Reigns, who expected Uso to take care of the job. Now, the latter will look to make up for letting things get out of hand before WWE Fastlane.

This match could also see Jimmy Uso’s surprise return. He has recovered from the injury and is reportedly preparing to make his in-ring return. This would be a great way to add Jimmy Uso to Reigns’ entourage as both Bryan and Edge are only expecting Jey Uso to cause trouble. We also know that Edge wants his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Even he could have a few plans up his sleeve for WWE Fastlane.

Regardless of how things turn out, Reigns is expected to find a way to walk out of WWE Fastlane with his Universal Championship. After all, he has always had an upper-hand in his mind games and backstage politics in his recent feuds.

1 / 5 NEXT