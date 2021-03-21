WWE Fastlane 2021: 5 finishes to a potential Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon at the PPV

Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon are seemingly set to compete in a singles match at Fastlane. Despite reports suggesting that WWE has nixed the match from the event, the company is yet to officially announce or release any sort of statement in regards to the match being canceled.

Leading up to the Fastlane pay-per-view, WWE has done a pretty formidable job in initiating a feud between the two Superstars. However, right from the get-go, it did seem like WWE was planting the seeds for a potential match between Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 37.

While there is confusion about the status of the match, there is no doubt the two men could spice up an already stacked Fastlane card.

Here are the 5 possible conclusions that could go down at the WWE ThunderDome if Strowman and Shane do cross paths in the ring.

#5. Braun Strowman comprehensively beats Shane McMahon and builds momentum for WrestleMania 37

Braun Strowman is best known for his ability to absolutely annihilate his opponents in and out of the ring. Given that Shane McMahon hasn't competed in a WWE ring for a while, chances are Strowman is going to do pretty much the same with him at Fastlane.

At this stage, Braun Strowman is definitely the one more in need of a victory. Hence, the outcome of his match should be a no-brainer, as all WWE has to do is book Strowman in a victory over Shane.

Creative could do that by having The Monster Among Men absolutely destroy Shane, building some much-needed momentum on the Road To WrestleMania 37. Assuming that Strowman will be featured on one of the two nights at 'Mania, the former WWE Universal Champion could do with a dominant victory at Fastlane.

