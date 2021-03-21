WWE Fastlane 2021: 5 Potential finishes for Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura 

It was announced this past week on SmackDown that Seth Rollins would go one-on-one with The Artist Shinsuke Nakamura this weekend at Fastlane.

This comes after weeks of Rollins targeting Nakamura's former friend Cesaro. Rollins even attempted to end Cesaro's WWE career when he looked to deliver a curb stomp whilst The Swiss Superman had a steel chair around his neck.

Cesaro wasn't part of this week's episode of SmackDown, but Nakamura was able to make quite a statement in his absence when he interrupted Rollins' planned speech and delivered a Kinshasa.

Fastlane will be Rollins' first singles match on pay-per-view since SummerSlam 2020 when he was able to defeat Dominik Mysterio. The former World Champion has since been on paternity leave and then wasn't part of last month's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. This weekend's Fastlane pay-per-view is Rollins's first chance in a while to make a statement.

Heading into this weekend's Fastlane event, there are several potential finishes for the match between The Messiah and The Artist.

#5. Seth Rollins defeats Shinsuke Nakamura clean at WWE Fastlane

Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura both came through the ranks in NXT to make it up to the main roster and are both former NXT Champions. That being said, the two men don't have much more in common. But this weekend, Rollins could send quite the message to the WWE locker room if he's able to defeat The Artist.

Advertisement

The Messiah tried to recruit some new disciples when he made his return to WWE back in February, but the locker room on SmackDown wasn't interested and Cesaro then went on to make it clear that he wasn't backing Rollins' "vision."

Rollins missed several months of WWE action whilst on paternity leave and now needs to get back into the swing of things, if he's hoping to be in contention for a Universal Championship shot before the end of the year.

Nakamura hasn't been on a great run on WWE TV in recent months and Rollins could take advantage of this to secure a big win at WWE Fastlane this weekend. It would also open the door for a much bigger match at WrestleMania next month for the former World Champion, since he isn't in a position where a match has been set up for the biggest show of the year just yet.

1 / 5 NEXT