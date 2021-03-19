WWE Fastlane 2021: 6 superstars who desperately need to win at the PPV

WWE Fastlane is a few days away and there are several exciting matches scheduled for the pay-per-view. Since it is the final stop before WrestleMania, these match results will have a huge impact on the biggest storylines on both RAW and SmackDown. All the superstars booked for the show have a tremendous opportunity ahead of themselves. A victory on Sunday can change anyone’s fate for the rest of the year, but some of those names need that win more than their counterparts.

In this article, we will take a look at six superstars who desperately need to win at the pay-per-view.

#1 Roman Reigns (Universal Championship match at WWE Fastlane)

Roman Reigns will be eager to unleash hell on Daniel Bryan

Roman Reigns is set to put his title on the line at WWE Fastlane in a match against Daniel Bryan. The latter previously challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. Back then, The Tribal Chief successfully defended his title as he had a huge advantage over his opponent, who had just walked out of a grueling Elimination Chamber match.

Bryan was not satisfied with the match and demanded another shot at the title. He eventually defeated Jey Uso in a Steel Cage match to win another opportunity at WWE Fastlane. This could be the last WrestleMania for Bryan before he turns into a part-time performer, and thus, he wants to get his hands on a world championship at least once before distancing himself from the ring.

Meanwhile, Reigns has been enjoying the run of a lifetime ever since he turned heel. He has been one of the best performers in WWE since his return at SummerSlam last year. He deserves a chance to carry the Universal Championship into WrestleMania, where he is slated to face Edge. He will have to defend his title at all costs on Sunday at WWE Fastlane.

Either Edge or Jey Uso will act as a special enforcer during this title match. That will be determined by a match between them on WWE SmackDown tonight. It's interesting to note that Reigns has needed Uso in almost all of his title defenses. He will desperately want to have Uso by his side at WWE Fastlane as well.

Bryan will have the opportunity to win the title later this year, and he can always get over with the crowd. Reigns, on the other hand, has finally managed to please both his fans and critics. It would be a mistake to take the title away from him at WWE Fastlane. He should at least keep his title until the much-awaited Spear vs. Spear match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

