WWE's Road to WrestleMania 37 is in full swing. But before we get to the Showcase of the Immortals at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, there is one final PPV to tick-off. WWE Fastlane 2021 is scheduled for Sunday, March 21, 2021, from inside the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Since its introduction in 2015, Fastlane has been part of WWE's annual PPV calendar, excluding 2020. Considering the event's proximity to WWE's biggest weekend of the year, the entire Fastlane show is expected to focus on advancing the build towards WrestleMania.

WWE Fastlane 2021 will have an hour-long kick-off show starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT (Monday, 4.30 AM in India) streaming live on WWE Network and Peacock, before the main show which begins at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT (5.30 AM in India).

(In India, WWE Fastlane will broadcast live on Sony Ten 1/1HD in English and Sony TEN 3/3HD in Hindi Commentary)

WWE Fastlane 2021 Predictions

Braun Strowman Vs Shane McMahon

Shane-O-Mac and Braun Strowman will finally settle their differences inside the squared circle on Sunday at WWE Fastlane.

Bizarre to say the least, this feud has been solely built on Shane calling Braun "stupid" and mocking his intelligence. It all began with The Monster Among Men demanding an apology from Shane for excluding him from the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship. Shane refused to issue a genuine apology. Instead, he poked, insulted, and messed with Braun in the coming weeks.

Before the opening bell of their planned match on RAW, Shane bested Strowman, hitting him repeatedly with a camera. He then delivered an elbow drop off the top rope through the announce table and dumped a couple of buckets of green slime on Braun. This took the humiliation to a new level, setting up the PPV showdown.

Ironically, WWE has booked Braun Strowman as the victim while someone who is half the size of Braun has been presented as the bully. Braun has been outsmarted, baited, beaten and humiliated by Shane for the entirety of this feud. Strowman has been the victim of inconsistent booking for some time now. He is lost in the shuffle and has arguably been directionless since being drafted to the red brand in October.

This match has a disqualification written all over it. Either Shane might revert to using weapons or he will receive aid in the form of interference. WWE have sown the seeds for a Wrestlemania showdown between the two and the encounter at Fastlane will likely set this up.

Our Pick: Braun Strowman via Disqualification

