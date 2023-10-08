WWE Fastlane 2023: Why are there 2 cars on the stage?

WWE Fastlane 2023 kicked off at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, a couple of minutes ago. Fans who are watching the show may be wondering why WWE has placed two cars on the stage for their ongoing Premium Live Event.

To answer the question, WWE Fastlane 2023 has a location-themed stage, and the cars pretty much represent the event's theme. It remains to be seen if the cars will used as weapons during the PLE.

Fastlane’s main show began at 8 PM ET in the United States. Fans can check out the complete details of the PLE here. The opening contest featured Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Both teams had come to blow on the go-home edition of SmackDown for Fastlane 2023. The October 6 edition of the blue brand capped off with a huge brawl between the quartet of John Cena, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso against The Bloodline and The Judgment Day.

It is worth mentioning that Jade Cargill, whose signing with WWE was heavily promoted on SmackDown and RAW, also made her televised debut at Fastlane 2023.

Which superstar endorses Jade Cargill at WWE Fastlane 2023?

Jade Cargill was captured by cameras arriving at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Fastlane 2023. The former AEW TBS Champion was welcomed in the parking lot by none other than WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H.

The Game shook hands with WWE’s latest acquisition. It was reported that the company had huge plans for the 31-year-old star, including having her debut on the main roster instead of working on NXT.

It remains to be seen if Jade Cargill will also make her in-ring debut tonight at WWE Fastlane 2023.

