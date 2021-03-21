WWE Fastlane: 5 possible finishes to the United States Championship match – Big betrayal on the cards, RAW Superstar to finally return?

We are a few hours away from WWE Fastlane, the last pay-per-view before WrestleMania. Four title matches, including the Universal Championship, the Women’s Tag Team Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the United States Championship, will be on the line.

Following the go-home episode of RAW before WWE Fastlane, Mustafa Ali demanded a match against Riddle for the United States Championship. The title bout was booked for the pay-per-view at the last minute and could be one of those matches that will be featured on the pre-show. However, we hope that these two superstars will have a match on the main card to have ample time to explore several exciting options.

In this article, we will take a look at five possible finishes to the United States Championship at WWE Fastlane.

#1 Riddle successfully retains his United States Championship at WWE Fastlane

These two superstars can deliver a grueling title match

Riddle has a lot of momentum on his side ahead of WWE Fastlane. He won his previous match against Mustafa Ali and has done well in finding his way around the other members of RETRIBUTION. Before that, he was involved in an entertaining feud with The Hurt Business. In fact, Riddle ended Bobby Lashley's United States title reign, and the latter was then free to pursue the WWE Championship on RAW.

Since winning his title, Riddle has worked hard to establish himself as a credible champion. His matches against superstars like Mustafa Ali have done more than enough to assure everyone that he can carry the title on RAW for a while. Thus, he will most likely retain his championship against Ali at WWE Fastlane.

We expect a hard-hitting match between Riddle and Ali at WWE Fastlane. Both superstars will look to capitalize on their respective strengths inside the ring. Riddle is a more hard-hitting competitor and is equally skilled on the mat. Ali likes to bring a few high-flying moves to his aid. Even he has a couple of devastating kicks in his arsenal.

The two superstars are similar in terms of their physical stature. Thus, this in-ring bout will be equally balanced at WWE Fastlane. In the end, Riddle has a higher chance of picking up a clean victory and putting this feud to bed. After all, he has already established his superiority in front of his opponent, and the United States Champion will like to explore other challenges on RAW.

