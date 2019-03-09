WWE Fastlane Preview: March 10th 2019

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview 2.14K // 09 Mar 2019, 19:59 IST

Fastlane is just around the corner, and we're on the final major stop on the road to WrestleMania. One year ago, AJ Styles walked into Fastlane as WWE Champion, defending it with honor and pride in one of the most fantastic matches of his year-long WWE title reign.

That reign would end in the hands of Danie Bryan, who would take up a whole new persona of his own, labeling himself as the "new" Daniel Bryan. The New Daniel Bryan showed a side to himself that he's never shown us before. He's a messenger for the planet earth, which is not bad on paper. Except, he and his "intellectual peer" Rowan are nothing short of annoying, and the same fans that supported him to the main event of WrestleMania 5 years ago now boo him.

Either way, Fastlane has an interesting card and we're not yet sure which match is going to main event the PPV. We have two kickoff show matches. The first will see Andrade and Rey Mysterio go head-to-head in their heated rivalry, while The New Day's Big E & Xavier Woods take on Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura. Here's what to expect as the road to WrestleMania comes to a slow conclusion.

#7 Asuka (c) vs Mandy Rose - SmackDown Women's Championship

This one came about because Mandy Rose got a surprise victory over the dominant SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka. As a result, she got a title match at Fastlane, and with Sonya DeVille by her side, we could very well see Mandy Rose come close to dethroning The Empress Of Tomorrow.

Mandy Rose even managed to squash bitter rival Naomi in no time. With monentum on her side, will she be able to dethrone the once-undefeated Empress? Or will Asuka bring her down to reality?

