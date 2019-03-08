WWE Fastlane 2019: Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens on the brink of achieving a unique feat

Either Roman Reigns or Kevin Owens will create history at WWE Fastlane

WWE started the pay-per-view named Fastlane in the year 2015 as the final stop before their grandest event, WrestleMania. So far, 4 editions of the pay-per-view have aired on the WWE Network but the fans have always disliked the show because of its boring content.

The matches which had taken place on the Fastlane pay-per-view in the last years were all rematches or matches that made no sense at all.

Roman Reigns has been largely associated with this pay-per-view as he has been in the main event picture of the last 4 WrestleManias. Last year, he did not feature on the card because it was a SmackDown exclusive pay-per-view while Roman was a part of the RAW roster.

Kevin Owens also has been in the mainstream storylines ahead of WrestleMania and that has led the WWE Creative to book the Prizefighter in a strong manner at Fastlane.

Both Reigns and Owens have main evented the Fastlane pay-per-view twice. In 2015, Roman Reigns took on Daniel Bryan in a #1 contender's match in the main event of Fastlane and the next year he fought in a triple threat match also involving Brock Lesnar and Dean Ambrose to determine the new #1 contender for the WWE Championship.

Kevin Owens main evented Fastlane 2017 as the Universal Champion who put his title on the line against the legend, Goldberg. And in 2018, he participated in a six-pack challenge for the WWE Championship along with AJ Styles, John Cena, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn.

This year, both Reigns and Owens are in marquee matches of the Fastlane card as Reigns is uniting for the final time with his Shield brothers to take on the team of Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. On the other side, Kevin Owens will challenge the WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in a title match this Sunday.

Both the matches have the highest chance of closing the show and it will be exciting to see which superstar becomes the first to main event 3 Fastlane pay-per-views.

Which match do you think will close Fastlane 2019? Drop your answers in the comments box below.

