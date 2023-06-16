WWE has found its next Edge, and the two stars are on the same brand

Edge is revered as one of the most iconic WWE Superstars of all time for his contribution to the industry over the past two decades. Meanwhile, the Rated-R Superstar is in his final run with the company before he walks away on his own terms.

The company often seeks performers who can look and play the part, and the Performance Center is filled with the stars of tomorrow. However, it seems like WWE has found its next Edge, and it is the current and youngest United States Champion, Austin Theory.

Earlier this year, the two stars had a match in the main event of Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately, Edge was unable to defeat Austin Theory for the United States Championship due to The Judgment Day's Finn Balor. Later, both stars were drafted to Friday Night SmackDown.

Last month, Edge made a surprise return to the blue brand and entered the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. Sadly, he lost to AJ Styles in the first round. Meanwhile, Theory crossed 200 days as United States Champion and defeated The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus.

Why is Austin Theory going to be WWE's next Edge?

There are several indications as to why Austin Theory will follow in Edge's footsteps rather than John Cena's. The Rated-R Superstar started his career as a tag team wrestler and worked with stables in the company such as The Brood and The Ministry of Darkness. Theory did the same with The Way and Andrade & Angel Garza.

Later, the two stars got their singles break and won titles and gimmick matches. The Ultimate Opportunist went on to become a popular babyface and won the King of The Ring tournament and the Intercontinental Championship on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, Austin Theory won the United States Championship on two occasions and the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The two stars were pushed by the company in the mid-card division for a couple of years before their big breaks. The only difference was that the Rated-R Superstar started as a face and eventually turned heel. Meanwhile, Theory has been a heel since his arrival on the main roster. The biggest similarity is their career trajectory, and it matches on several levels.

According to a recent report, WWE has something big in store for A-Town. Austin Theory is on a similar path to the Rated-R Superstar, and if the company puts the two in a feud over the summer, it will add more momentum to Theory becoming the next Ultimate Opportunist.

The company often looks for the new generation to replicate the success of the previous one, and there are high chances that Theory could end up becoming the next Rated-R Superstar in the world of professional wrestling rather than John Cena, who he faced at WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Austin Theory will be the next Edge or John Cena? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes