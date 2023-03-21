WWE has found their next John Cena and it's not Austin Theory

John Cena is set to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39. Theory has unlimited potential, but the company may have already found a new star to build around.

Cody Rhodes has already established a connection with wrestling fans that is comparable to Cena. The American Nightmare is a fan favorite amongst kids that attend WWE events and that is something that Cena could hang his hat on for a long time. The older fans may not have been big fans, but the younger generation idolized Cena and wanted to be like him.

Austin Theory has been compared to Cena in the past but the two are vastly different superstars. The 25-year-old has found much more success as a heel and could be better suited for that role.

Rhodes is far more comparable to Cena given his natural charisma and ability to have wrestling fans hanging on his every word. He will have his chance to officially become the new face of the company when he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

(via mzan943/TT) Cody Rhodes promised to give this young fan his white belt for his birthday(via mzan943/TT) Cody Rhodes promised to give this young fan his white belt for his birthday 🙌(via mzan943/TT) https://t.co/D4Kk6RDKUN

Cody Rhodes on what John Cena said to him during WWE RAW

The 16-time world champion returned to the promotion on the March 6 edition of RAW and received an incredible ovation from his hometown crowd in Boston.

The 45-year-old barely got to enjoy his return before United States Champion Austin Theory interrupted. John Cena proceeded to verbally beat down Theory and pointed out every flaw he had before accepting his challenge for a match for the United States Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39.

After the promo, Cody Rhodes showed up and posed with John Cena on the entrance ramp. The Leader of the Cenation said something to Rhodes during the moment and Cody took to Twitter to reveal what it was.

"'Reward their noise, every time…' Thank you @JohnCena #WrestleMania," tweeted Cody Rhodes.

Austin Theory could pick up the biggest victory of his career by defeating John Cena at WrestleMania, but would still have a way to go to reach the popularity of Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare earned his title opportunity by winning the 2023 Royal Rumble as the final entrant after coming off an injury, much like Cena did in 2008. Meanwhile, Austin Theory has shown that he is willing to take the easy way out time and time again.

Do you think Austin Theory could be the next John Cena or is he destined to be a great heel in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

