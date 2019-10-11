WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: WWE Draft begins, Huge match announced to start show

Which Superstars will end up on which brand?

The WWE Draft begins tonight on Friday Night SmackDown. There is a big change reportedly coming to the Draft format this year, which we'll take a look at later.

WWE have also announced a big match that will open the show to determine the #1 Draft pick. A number of celebrities have also been confirmed to be in attendance tonight including Alex Rodriguez, Colin Che and Michael Jost.

Let's take a look at what we can expect from SmackDown tonight as the WWE Draft inches closer.

Celebrity appearances announced by WWE

A number of celebrities have already been announced

The WWE Draft episode of SmackDown looks set to be a star-studded affair. WWE have already announced a number of celebrity appearances for tonight's show including Alex Rodriguez as well as Colin Che and Michael Jost of SNL.

WWE released the following statement confirming the full list of celebrities expected on tonight's show:

Star-studded celebrity lineup, including Alex Rodriguez, Michael Che and Colin Jost, to take part in WWE Draft

Fourteen-time MLB All-Star and FOX analyst Alex Rodriguez, "Saturday Night Live's" Michael Che and Colin Jost of "Weekend Update" segments, "Mr. Robot's" Christian Slater, "NFL on FOX's" Joe Buck and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, and "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer are among the celebrities set to take part.

The WWE Draft will determine the rosters of Raw and SmackDown. It begins tomorrow on Friday Night SmackDown at 8 ET/5 PT on FOX and continues Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Additional personalities scheduled to appear include:

* Kevin Burkhardt and Frank Thomas — FOX MLB analysts

* Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson and Tony Gonzalez — FOX NFL Sunday

* Ronde Barber, Charles Davis, Chris Spielman and Daryl Johnston — FOX NFL analysts

* Charissa Thompson, Michael Vick and Peter Schrager — FOX NFL Kickoff

* Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Urban Meyer — Big Noon Kickoff

* Joel Klatt — FOX College Football analyst

* Dulé Hill of USA's "Psych" and "Suits"

* James Roday of "Psych"

* Marcus Lemonis of "The Profit"

* Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga of "Real Housewives of New Jersey"

* Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms — Football Night in America

* Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe and Kyle Martino — Premier League Live

Below is the full list of WWE Draft rules:

* Over 70 Superstars, as well as tag teams, are eligible for selection in this year's WWE Draft

* SmackDown will draft 30 Superstars, and Raw will select another 41 Superstars

* Since SmackDown is a two-hour show and Raw is a three-hour show, for every two picks SmackDown makes, Raw will receive three

* Tag teams will count as one pick unless FOX or USA Network specifically wants to pick only one Superstar from the team

* Any undrafted Superstars will immediately be declared free agents and able to sign with the brand of their choosing.

